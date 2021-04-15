VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $8.16 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $53,492.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

