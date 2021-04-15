Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

