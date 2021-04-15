VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSB opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.