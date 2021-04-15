VideoCoin Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $98.66 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

