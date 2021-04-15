Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY remained flat at $$5.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

