ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $712.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

