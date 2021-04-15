Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

VEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

