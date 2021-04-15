Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,540 Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

