Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Euronav by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 3,601.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

