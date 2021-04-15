Virtu Financial LLC Invests $80,000 in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

