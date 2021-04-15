Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $348.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

