Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Visa posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

