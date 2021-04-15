VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

