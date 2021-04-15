VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 83,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,848 shares.The stock last traded at $160.28 and had previously closed at $155.49.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMW. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.