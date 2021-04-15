Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 59,387 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

