Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

