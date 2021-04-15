Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) vs. Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Head-To-Head Review

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voya Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voya Financial presently has a consensus target price of $65.54, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Voya Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voya Financial and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $7.48 billion 1.12 -$351.00 million $4.22 16.07 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voya Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -17.43% 6.24% 0.37% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers. Its Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The company's Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

