W Green Pay (WGP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86,212.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $251,791.31 and $86,212.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.