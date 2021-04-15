Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,004 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

