Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,062. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $157.24 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

