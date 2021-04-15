Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s 7th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. 210,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,992. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

