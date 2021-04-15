Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 6.1% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 71,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

