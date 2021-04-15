Warburg Pincus Llc Sells 3,890,723 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 297,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

