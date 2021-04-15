Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €81.00 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.80 ($96.24).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €69.20 ($81.41) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $595.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

