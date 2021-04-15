Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $37.83. 434,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,659. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

