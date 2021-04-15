Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

