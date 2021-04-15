Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.