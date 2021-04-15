Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $420.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $323.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $1,686,929.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

