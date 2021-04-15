WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 47,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

