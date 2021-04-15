Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

