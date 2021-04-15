Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,359 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

JCI opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

