Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of S&T Bancorp worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

