Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

