Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 28,007 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Surmodics worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Surmodics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $788.63 million, a PE ratio of 716.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

