Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Financial Institutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

