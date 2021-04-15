WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 3,121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WDDMF stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. WeedMD has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get WeedMD alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WeedMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.