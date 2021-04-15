Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

4/12/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $445.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $445.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.99. 449,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day moving average is $382.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

