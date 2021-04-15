WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Invests $55.33 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,609,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,325,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 111,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

