Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.92. 2,264,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,044. Lennar has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

