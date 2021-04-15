Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $330.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.57 and its 200-day moving average is $372.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

