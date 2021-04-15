Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,725 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rimini Street by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In related news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,879.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,154. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

