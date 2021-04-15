Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 70,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 284,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

