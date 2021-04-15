Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Tilly’s worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

