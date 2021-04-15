Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 571.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Whole Earth Brands worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

