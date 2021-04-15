Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $460,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

