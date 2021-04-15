Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 369,501 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,501 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

