Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 884,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

