Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

