West Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 70 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $500.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

