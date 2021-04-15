Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

